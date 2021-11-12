Bollywood actress , who was in Himachal Pradesh for few days, came back to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. While she posed for the paps before making her way through the airport, fans questioned the Hungama 2 actress through their comment section and asked why Raj Kundra is missing. Trolling her, one user wrote, 'Hotshot uncle and kids are hiding where?' On the other hand, one netizen commented, 'Such a shameless lady how low people stoop for money and fame'. A user also wrote, 'Time changes ...just a few months ago life was miserable ...now u can see the spring back in her walk ...' Also Read - From Hungama 2 to Sadak 2: These Bollywood sequels failed to meet the expectations set by their first parts

A few days back, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra had visited a temple together in Himachal Pradesh to seek the blessings. This was Raj's first appearance since he got bail in the case of creating pornographic content. Earlier this month, Raj Kundra deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, post which, Shilpa Shetty shared a note, which reads, "We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives – things aren't perfect – but we know who we are and where we're going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss – or any major change – can push us into a place we never imagined."

Post her husband's arrest, Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement and requested for family's privacy as it read, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down."