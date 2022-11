got married to the love of her life Raj Kundra 13 years ago and today is the day that the couple celebrates their togetherness forever. On their 13th anniversary, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared an adorable post for her Cookie (Raj Kundra) and wrote, " 13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie". Shilpa is madly and deeply in love with her hubby and never shies to share this with the world. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebrities who own lavish houses in Dubai

Watch the video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra that see this is what forever looks like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

This adorable wish of Shilpa Shetty only shows that she is married to the right man and is in love with him forever and forever. Shilpa and Raj Kundra went through a rough OHA recently after the businessman was arrested in a pornography case, where there was a lot of speculation about their operation, but they were intact and today they have come out stronger than before. Shilpa proved that she is the perfect wife of Raj as she believed in him and was there with him when he needed her the most. also wished her 'munki' and 'jiju' and called them the BEST couple ever and we agree. "Happy Anniversary Munki n Jiju wishing you both eternal happiness, peace n love always". Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs' candid and embarrassing moments will leave you in splits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Shilpa and Raj have been each other's best support. The couple has two kids in their marriage and both Viaan and Samisha are cute little munchkins. Shilpa and Raj make us believe that happily ever after exists. Happy Anniversary to the most solid and loved couple in tinsel town.