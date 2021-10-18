It seems like Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes in taking risks and stepping out of her comfort zone to learn new things in life. We all know that Shilpa has been a fitness freak and promotes yoga for good health. She is also someone who likes to experiment with her looks. And this time around, Shilpa has left her fans jaw-dropped after she decided to get a bold undercut hairstyle along with a new aerobic workout. Also Read - Amid Raj Kundra porn films case, Shilpa Shetty bags yet another interesting project on TV

In a video shared by Shilpa on Instagram, the actress is seen tying up her hair in a pony with her back facing the camera. She is seen in gym wear tights and vest. Shilpa added that it took a lot of gumption to get the new haircut. As she showed off her new look, she also informed her fans about her killer workout known as the Tribal Squats, that she has added to her routine. She said it 'works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm and leg coordination, speed and agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body.' Also Read - Raj Kundra gets bail: Shilpa Shetty REACTS with a philosophical quote, 'beautiful things can happen after a bad storm'

"You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!” Shilpa captioned the video. Also Read - #FashionFlashback: Bollywood hotties amp up the oomph factor in cutout dresses – view pics

Her industry colleagues such as Abhimanyu Dassani, Terene Lewis and others were blown away by Shilpa's new bold hairstyle and workout. They couldn't stop showering praises on her and motivated her to take up such new challenges and inspire others.

A few days ago, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra's lawyer warned actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra of slapping her with a defamation case. It was reported that Sherlyn along with her advocate had reached Juhu Police Station to lodge a fresh complaint against Raj Kundra related to non-payment of work. She also said that she will call for a press conference to share the details of the case.

Earlier, Sherlyn had opened up on her association with the Raj Kundra's porn apps case. She said that she was the first person to give statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case.

She had also sent netizens into frenzy after she shared an old picture with Raj Kundra on her Instagram. In the picture, Sherlyn is seen posing with Raj while wearing a black shorts and a printed white bra. She claimed that it was the first day of the shoot for an app. However, many people felt that Sherlyn has photoshopped Raj's image with hers.