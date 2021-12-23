has been the soft target ever since Raj Kundra was arrested and the pornography case. The businessman is out of jail on bail and has made a very less public appearance. While Shilpa has been living her life with full dignity and is behaving as normal she can. Today the actress was spotted at the airport with her daughter Samisha. Netizens went all nasty with their comments for not making her little girl wear a mask, while she herself wore the mask. Many trolled her that she doesn't care if the baby gets COVID or Omicron and he should be wise enough to at least make the baby wear mask. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Pearl V Puri's rape case to Karan Mehra's domestic violence case – 8 Biggest controversies that rocked the TV industry

Apart from trolls, many even commented that how adorable Shilpa daughter is. The mother and daughter looked uber stylish in their outfit, Samisha is so adorable in the video that you cannot let your eyes off her cuteness.

Samisha is Shilpa's surrogate baby as Shilpa in one of the interviews with Vogue had confessed that she wasn't fit to have a second baby, " After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time," she said. “But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages it was a genuine issue.”

She added, " I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling,” she shared. But the road wasn't easy. “Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn't pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt I had put in my name and everything was underway.” But the timeline was pushed due to issues in the process. “I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child".

Clearly the trolls should think twice before making their statements all over.