It is often said that actresses from the 90's era of Bollywood had certain charm and grace which is missing in today's generation of actresses. Although almost all leading ladies of 90's Bollywood era have entered their 50's still the way they look or carry themselves is so charming and beautiful. Back in 90's it was stated that actresses were not too fond of each other especially Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Both Raveena and Shilpa were rumoured to have a long history of catfight also because at one point they both were dating Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. However, both the actresses have let bygones be bygones and often hang out with each other.

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonal Bendre's Girl night out

Who said that night outs are done only by teenagers. The way Sonali, Shilpa and Raveena are seen enjoying each other's company in the below pictures one thing is for sure that every woman needs to have such night outs with their gal pals. In the below picture, one can see that Shilpa, Raveena and Sonali visited Swades actor Gayatri Oberoi's home. While Raveena mentioned in the caption how much she loved the new home she also stated that the night was filled with love and warmth. Raveena used the term 'friends like family' for her ladies which further proves that actresses can not only can be good friends in fact they can be great friends. Check out the pictures below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raveena Tandon: From foe turn friends

Going by the above pictures it feels hard to believe but this is true that in the past Shilpa and Raveena used to get miffed even with the mention of each other's name. Both were the leading ladies of 90's however the problem between them was not professional rivalry in fact it was because they both loved the same man, Akshay Kumar.

Watch this video below:

The actresses who were not on talking terms for a long time eventually moved on from their respective pasts and decided once again to be cordial with each other. However, this time both Shilpa and Raveena realized that they really like each other's company and thus began the friendship of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raveena Tandon which touchwood is still going strong.