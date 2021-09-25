Shilpa Shetty posts another cryptic note after Raj Kundra's release from jail; writes, 'Difficult times don’t make us better; working through them does'

Now that husband Raj Kundra has finally been released from jail, Shilpa Shetty has been intermittently taking to social media to post cryptic notes about strength and their tough journey ahead, and her latest post is certainly relatable AF for anybody who has risen and fallen