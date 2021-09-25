Raj Kundra received bail a few days ago in his pornography case after spending a considerable period behind bars as an under-trial. This no doubt took a huge toll on his family, too, especially wife Shilpa Shetty, who put up a brave front during the entire ordeal, facing the unhealthy media trial, incessant trolling and misogyny online, and, all the unsavoury questions and dirty insinuations like a boss, keeping her kids sheltered and safe all the while. Now that her husband has finally been released from jail, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been intermittently taking to social media to post cryptic notes about strength and their tough journey ahead, and her latest post is certainly relatable AF for anybody who has risen and fallen. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill still reeling under the pain of losing Sidharth Shukla; Juhi Chawla EXPOSES Shah Rukh Khan and more

Posting an Insta story, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Suffering isn't ennobling, recovery is. We've all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don't make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I'm strong enough to get through them and recover from them."

The actress also added a Wonder Woman sticker to her post, indicating how strong she'll have to be to rise above what's hit her and her family.

Stay strong, Shilpa. This, too, shall pass.