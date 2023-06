Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's house in Mumbai has been robbed. Yes, in a shocking turn of events, two people broke into the actress' home in Mumbai in an attempt to steal. As it happens, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are not in the country right now. The robbery happened some time ago, latest some of the media reports. Shilpa, Raj and their kids have been vacationing together across countries of late. The robbery attempt took place at the actress' Juhu home. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra approached to be a part of Salman Khan show?

Robbers stole valuables from Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Juhu home

As per several entertainment news portals, the robbery took place around a week ago. A news wire agency claims that it happened last week and a theft case has been registered in Juhu police station. After the probe, the police detained two individuals in connection with the theft at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Juhu home. The interrogation is still on, as per the latest updates on the case. The robbery took place as Shilpa and Raj were out of the country and the two culprits climbed the 25 ft wall and entered the house via BMC garden, reports a paparazzi.

Netizens react to the robbery at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's home

Well, netizens have something to say about everything. And ever since Raj Kundra was arrested two years ago in connection with the pornography case, they have been picking on it. And that's what happened with this robbery case too. As paparazzi shared the news about the robbery, netizens poured in comments talking about the robbers were trying to steal hard disks and pen drives connecting it to the three-year-old pornography case. There are several such comments as the post went viral. Check it out here:

Coming back to the case, an India Today report claims the two individuals have been identified as Arjun Devendra and Ramesh Devendra who also goes by Chitta. The latter is a serial robber residing in Kartik Chawl. The two of them were nabbed after a trap was laid. Valuables have been missing from the master bedroom, hall and dining area, claims reports. Cupboards were open after everything was ransacked. Talking about the pornography case, they were some of the toughest times for Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their family. The businessman has ever since been staying away from the media. He has been wearing masks and hiding his face whenever he is going out and about with his family. Be it at restaurants or just in the city running errands.

Meanwhile, after celebrating her birthday in London, Shilpa, Raj and her family are now in Italy. The actress shared some pics on her Instagram stories.