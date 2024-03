Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have gone through a lot in their married life. Whether it was the actress' difficult pregnancy or him being jailed for two months in Byculla's Arthur Road Jail, the two survived through some truly hard times. She married Raj Kundra after meeting him in London. She was a part of the UK Bigg Boss, which she won and made Indians very proud. He was going through a separation with Kavita Kundra. He has a daughter from that marriage. When Shilpa Shetty married him, she was trolled as a home-breaker and gold-digger. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty to Vivek Oberoi: Bollywood celebs who married their biggest fans

Shilpa Shetty talks about being termed a gold-digger

Shilpa Shetty said when she married Raj, he was supposed to be the 108th youngest or richest British Indian man. She said it was a great title as per Google. She said she is happy for the same, but feel people forgot to Google up on her. Shilpa Shetty said she was very rich back then. She spoke to Zoom about this in an interview. She said, "I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything." The Sukhee actress also said that people richer than Raj Kundra were wooing her at that same. She further said, "But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything."

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty withstood all the dark times

There were so many rumours of how the actress was planning to separate from her husband after he got embroiled in the porn films racket. But they stood strong all through. They truly believe in togetherness in the good and bad times. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have a son, Viaan and daughter, Samisha. The actress said that she was not keen to do Sukhee for some reasons. It seems when her husband read the script and convinced her to do the movie. Also Read - These 6 Bollywood celebrities fell in love and got married to their fans