Once again actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons as the duo along with Kaashif Khan, director of SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd, have been booked by the Bandra police after a youth from Pune complaint that he was cheated for Rs 1.51 crore by them. "We have registered a case on the complaint of Barai and have also recorded his full statement. We are now investigating the case and verifying all the documents and bank statements," said an officer from Bandra police station.

Now, Shilpa Shetty has reacted to this case and issued an official statement, where the actress said that she was shocked to see the news of FIR registration against her. Her statement reads, "Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day to day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor we have received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee's dealt directly with Kashiff. The company was closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan. I have worked very hard over the last 28 years, and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely, to get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

The Bandra police have registered a case against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kashiff Khan for cheating, criminal intimidation, threatening and criminal conspiracy.