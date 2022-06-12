Shilpa Shetty resurrected her career after winning the Big Brother reality show which she calls ugly and nasty. Shilpa who has scone a long way and her journey that is every bit inspirational gave herself a second chance by participating in Big Brother and even succeeded. While initially, Shilpa was not confident about her winning the show or even being noticed. But today she has changed her world upside down. But did you know that Shilpa's mother was not very happy with her participating in the show and sacred because the contestants in Big Brother contestants had to bare it all? Shilpa reveals of her contract is watertight.

" I saw a couple of episodes and I got scared with what I saw. I said I am not going to do all of this. So my contract was very watertight. My mother told them very clearly ‘Listen we are Indians, and we won’t do this baring all and all of that."

Shilpa won the title of Big Brother with 64 per cent of votes

She further added that how she even thought that she will get eliminated from the show in just two weeks. " I honestly felt like I will go, and I will get eliminated in the second week. Seeing that every week I would be nominated and I would get saved. I thought how is this happening? Then in the third week, it somewhere dawned upon me that there are a lot of Asians". Crediting her win to every Asian. Shilpa added, " Not just Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, all desi. So they rent out there and voted for me. I won by 64%".