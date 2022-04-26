Shilpa Shetty refuses to pose for paps; netizens brutally troll her by targetting hubby Raj Kundra's porn case – watch video

Haters gonna hate, but you don't stop living! This is 's mantra in life. Ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case, she has been brutally trolled for anything and everything. Shilpa's businessman husband was arrested for allegedly making a porn film that is against the law. However, he always maintained the fact that he was never involved in any such adult filmmaking. While Raj Kundra is out from jail on bail, Shilpa is back to her normal life and is one classic example of staying strong in tough times and standing rock-solid with family in bad times Also Read - Will Smith on a spiritual trip to India, here's a look at Hollywood actors who visited temples [View Pics]

However, few aren't happy seeing Shilpa leading a normal life. And they troll her for anything and everything. Just recently Shilpa was spotted on sets after a super hectic day and she indeed looked damn tired. While the photographers waited long for her and insisted she gets clicked. Shilpa insisted and refused to not pose as she was not in proper attire according to her and was super tired. Though she smiled at them while sitting in the car and reacted for the second time that she loved KGF Chapter 2 after being asked by the papz. Also Read - Jersey box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor starrer witnesses ALARMING DROP on first Monday after lacklustre weekend

And ever since her video of refusing to pose for shutterbugs has been put online, netizens are brutally trolling her and even targeting her for her hubby Raj Kundra's porn case. Indeed we live in a world where a woman is trolled for anything and everything. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot before AK62? Venue, date and more details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Shilpa will be seen in 's Indian Police Force web series and the first look of the actress is damn impressive. Shilpa is the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's police universe and indeed we can't wait for her smashing performance in the series.