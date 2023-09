Raj Kundra will celebrate his 48th birthday today. The businessman has been married to actress Shilpa Shetty since 2009. They have been setting couple goals before but kept it low profile when due to the pornography case, Raj was arrested and sent to jail. They still do make public appearances but Raj always has a mask on his face. But on his birthday today, Shilpa shared a video of herself with Raj without a mask. It is a happy video on Raj Kundra's birthday. Also Read - Not just movies, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and other Top Bollywood celebrities who earn from their side businesses

Shilpa Shetty shares a video on Raj Kundra's birthday

Talking about the video, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are seen having a walk while on a trip to a wildlife safari. We can see them walking in the field with deer grazing and roaming around. Shilpa is shooting a selfie video and tries to get Raj to look at the camera but he is busy enjoying the view. Eventually, Raj does turn towards the camera. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty will make your heart skip a beat in this bold saree and blouse [Watch video]

Shilpa writes that she will gift him a mirror this birthday because she wants him to see what she sees. She describes Raj as someone funny, kind, considerate and loving. Shilpa calls him a beautiful soul who is perfect for her. The Sukhee actress wishes him to stay happy, blessed and protected. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Actresses who married richest husbands to secure their future

Trending Now

Watch Shilpa Shetty's birthday video for Raj Kundra here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Raj Kundra to make a film on his arrest in the pornography case?

Well, a couple of months ago, reports surfaced stating that Raj Kundra is planning on making a film to share his side of the story in the pornography case. Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 and spent 63 days in jail. The entertainment news reports claim that Raj will give an account of all the things he faced during his arrest and the huge controversy that disrupted their lives. It is said that Raj might also act in it. The phase in 2021 was the toughest for Shilpa Shetty and the whole family. Shilpa always maintained a dignified stand. And even her birthday message proves how much they love each other and how she will stand with him through thick and thin.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have a son and a daughter, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra. On the work front, Shilpa has Sukhee next for release.