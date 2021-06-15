Shilpa Shetty shares and deletes her cryptic Instagram post on 'suffering' after Raj Kundra made SHOCKING revelations about his ex wife Kavita

Raj Kundra dropped a bomb after he made some shocking revelation about his ex wife Kavita who had apparently cheated on him with his sister Reena's husband Vansh. He said that his mother had caught Kavita and Vansh red handed in compromising situations many times. His revelation came right after an 11-year-old video of Kavita accusing his current wife of breaking their marriage had resurfaced on social media right after Shilpa's birthday celebration. Amid the chaos, Shilpa recently shared a cryptic Instagram post on suffering. However, she soon deleted the post. Also Read - Raj Kundra SLAMS ex-wife Kavita for blaming Shilpa Shetty for their DIVORCE; shares shocking details of her AFFAIR

In her now deleted post, Shilpa had shared a quote by Euripedes that says 'When a good man is hurt, all who would be good must suffer with him.' Her cryptic note talked about how 'sometimes we see or hear about bad things being done to good people and we don't do anything because the events seem so far away or disconnected from us.' The paragraph further says, 'But when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured or killed anywhere in the world, we are all diminished and we are all a little less safe.'

Raj had said that Shilpa didn't want him to talk about his divorce with his ex wife Kavita since there are families involved. But Raj wanted to take this off his chest and clear things once and for all. Raj had maintained his silence about his divorce for over 12 years now. But the resurfacing of 11-year-old news broke his threshold.

Raj claimed that his ex-wife Kavita got paid thousands of pounds by a newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story. He said that she was herself responsible for their broken marriage and Kavita blaming Shilpa for it was unfair and uncalled for. He said that Kavita brought out the worst in him.

He further said that the incident was very hard on Shilpa but she supported him during his emotional time of his life and brought out the best in him. Later, his sister Reena and her daughters moved back to UK after she realised that Vansh and Kavita continued to meet each other.

When Raj was asked about if he is now worried about Kavita retaliating after reading this interview, he told TOI, "You can’t retaliate against the truth especially when there are many families involved. I feel so much lighter to be able to speak the truth about what really happened after so many years! My mother caught my ex-wife and sister’s husband red handed, in compromising situations many times. Two families were spoiled here; they didn’t think twice!"