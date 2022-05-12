Shilpa Shetty takes a break from social media toxicity

is one of the most popular actresses on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her posts o her account. Her recent post of the actress has; left her fans to shell shocked. She took to her Instagram and announced a break from social media. Yes! The actress shared a black picture and captioned, " Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar "This post has left her fans wondering what made her take this decision. Also Read - Rashami Desai makes way to Hollywood but there's a catch [VIEW PICS]

Shilpa has a solid Instagram game with more than 25.3 million followers. Her raid-worthy fashion pictures, Sunday binges, and wellness inspiration posts have a massive fan base on the internet. Well, we hope to see Shilpa Shetty back on the Gram soon! Meanwhile, on the work front, the busy actress has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of Nikamma and Sukhee. The powerhouse performer is also shooting 's Indian Police force, marking her OTT debut and the filmmaker's first female cop.

Talking about Shilpa she overcame the biggest hurdle in life after her hubby Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. The actress kept her mum over the entire controversy and stood by her hubby because she knew the truth. While Raj too maintained that he was never involved in any adult filmmaking ever. And since he has been out from the jail on bail he has been doing silent protest against the parrazzi. The businessman often gets spotted with his face entirely covered and indirectly shows that he doesn't want to get clicked. While on the other hand, Shilpa is leading her life normally and happily poses and talks to the shutterbugs.