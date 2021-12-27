is definitely an inspiration to every woman out there who feels she is less. The actress recently went through the rough phase of life and rose like a phoenix. She was constantly under the media radar after her hubby Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. There were tons of speculations doing the rounds that Shilpa might get separated from her husband after this pornography case, But the actress stood rock solid with her family and along with her husband. An right now she is holidaying with her hubby in Mussorie and s enjoying this special time after the rough days. Shilpa who is happily on holiday with Raj shared a post on making mistakes on her Instagram account. She often shares some inspirational quotes to motivate herself ad fans. Also Read - 'Arrest Sunny Leone' trends: Madhya Pradesh minister warns legal action for hurting religious sentiments; netizens furious over Madhuban song – read tweets

And this latest post of her talks about making mistakes. " If I had my life to live again, I'd make the same mistakes, only sooner." The other part of the book reads, "Mistakes can make us more interesting than the things we do right. We may cause pain to ourselves or others, hamper our professional progress, or just plain embarrass ourselves. But, oh! what we learn from our mistakes". I don't seek out to make mistakes but I make them anyway. But I have to admit, now that some time has gone by, some of my mistakes have been a lot of fun." Shilpa added the caption with, "Mistakes were made" and "No regrets" stickers on the photo.

Raj Kundra had released an official statement last week addressing the case, " After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography' EVER in my life".