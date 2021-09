View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Raj Kundra was back home to his Juhu residence after spending a couple of months in jail. The entrepreneur was kept in custody due to his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of illegal porn content. He got back home yesterday. A video has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani where we can see Shilpa Shetty's long-time bodyguard Ravi guarding the vehicle running ahead of it as it reaches home. There was a horde of media personnel outside her house. Ravi risked it all so that he could make a peaceful entry inside. It reveals how bodyguards are the unsung heroes of celebrities' lives. People have praised his loyalty on social media saying that these guys deserve a lot more appreciation.