Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Sachin Joshi accuse each other of fraud in this UGLY Twitter war

If you are over Swara Bhaskar and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's Twitter war over Padmaavat, there is a new Twitter war you would want to know about. Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra and actor turned businessman, Sachiin Joshi were calling each other a fraud and the Twitter thread to their fight is quite long. Raj, who launched Indian Poker League last year has called Sachiin out over non-payment of dues. While Raj accused Sachiin of owing him Rs 40 lakhs, Sachiin accuses Raj of rigging the tournament. Their non-stop bickering over the social media platform has become the talking point at the moment. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4's Shilpa Shetty reveals her family has tested positive for COVID-19 – view post

It all started when Raj posted a picture of a newspaper clipping and wrote, "Hilarious how @sachiinjoshi takes full PR value introduces partners into his team who continue with @matchIPL @IFMatchPoker his partners pay months before event & till after event & numerous reminders to banking his check which bounces he takes more PR ? IFP Statement coming!" Sachiin replied to fan's comment on the issue and said, "Well I recently learnt on many such true con stories,& @TheRajKundra Kundra claims are all false, baseless.. best of luck to him with it." And it continued till Raj issued a notice to Sachiin demanding an apology from him. (ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is having a whale of time in Dubai with her husband and son on the last day of 2017 – view pics) Also Read - Harman Baweja Wedding: From Raj Kundra’s bhangra to Aamir Ali bathing the actor in a drink — watch UNSEEN pics and videos

Check out their Twitter fight right here. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a beautiful video of Samisha with a heartfelt caption as she turns one

Hilarious how @sachiinjoshi takes full PR value introduces partners into his team who continue with @matchIPL @IFMatchPoker his partners pay months before event & till after event & numerous reminders to banking his check which bounces he takes more PR ? IFP Statement coming! pic.twitter.com/AFPtpyGSdK — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Well I recently learnt on many such true con stories,& @TheRajKundra Kundra claims are all false,baseless..best of luck to him with it.. https://t.co/cQlEkh7kWV — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Class you are Sachin!?! Stoop to such low levels for publicity? How come your partners that you introduced are still involved and continue to participate if IFP is rigged? Talking utter nonsense! Payment delay tactics!! https://t.co/u8jn11LG8F — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Well said you are right.. Businesses Are done with equals & honest people & not with people with fraudulent nature @TheRajKundra https://t.co/waHYZZpaZ2 — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

I agree raj what levels you have stopped to after coming and beginning me to buy in your league,and when I did not this is the level u go down to.,enjoy ur cheap publicity https://t.co/LhFU1jZmGM — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Dude your CMO was asking for sweat equity on your part because sachin the superstar was joining as team owner in league ? we were and are a sold out League! Anyways don’t worry focus on feeding your dogs don’t want you falling SHORT there! https://t.co/rYlXfuPJf8 — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Atleast I use my daddy’s money and work hard to make the same and not do vat #frauds with govt..and people with bestdealtv investors.,run an entire betting busienss to cheat public..don’t owe monies to anyone @TheRajKundra as I said enjoy ur cheap publicity https://t.co/rNpCC3p64F — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Awwww is that the best you got? Lagi? Good now see you in court! https://t.co/lLIIlBUDia — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Our official statement addressing the false allegations made towards @IFMatchPoker, @matchIPL and @TheRajKundra.#MatchPoker is a #sport that offers complete transparency, making it impossible to 'rig'! pic.twitter.com/BbbxrbQgck — Indian Fed. Poker (@IndianFedPoker) January 29, 2018

Raj also told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, we have gone legal on Sachiin Joshi. He has been terminated from the Match Indian Poker League for defaulting on payments. His cheque for Rs. 40 lakh has bounced. His team was Goa King's; he took full publicity and after the event avoided my calls and messages. I thought he was a friend. I am completely disappointed." What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.