Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Sachin Joshi accuse each other of fraud in this UGLY Twitter war

If you are over Swara Bhaskar and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's Twitter war over Padmaavat, there is a new Twitter war you would want to know about. Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra and actor turned businessman, Sachiin Joshi were calling each other a fraud and the Twitter thread to their fight is quite long. Raj, who launched Indian Poker League last year has called Sachiin out over non-payment of dues. While Raj accused Sachiin of owing him Rs 40 lakhs, Sachiin accuses Raj of rigging the tournament. Their non-stop bickering over the social media platform has become the talking point at the moment. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4's Shilpa Shetty reveals her family has tested positive for COVID-19 – view post
It all started when Raj posted a picture of a newspaper clipping and wrote, "Hilarious how @sachiinjoshi takes full PR value introduces partners into his team who continue with @matchIPL @IFMatchPoker his partners pay months before event & till after event & numerous reminders to banking his check which bounces he takes more PR ? IFP Statement coming!" Sachiin replied to fan's comment on the issue and said, "Well I recently learnt on many such true con stories,& @TheRajKundra Kundra claims are all false, baseless.. best of luck to him with it." And it continued till Raj issued a notice to Sachiin demanding an apology from him. (ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is having a whale of time in Dubai with her husband and son on the last day of 2017 – view pics) Also Read - Harman Baweja Wedding: From Raj Kundra’s bhangra to Aamir Ali bathing the actor in a drink — watch UNSEEN pics and videos
Check out their Twitter fight right here. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a beautiful video of Samisha with a heartfelt caption as she turns one
Raj also told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, we have gone legal on Sachiin Joshi. He has been terminated from the Match Indian Poker League for defaulting on payments. His cheque for Rs. 40 lakh has bounced. His team was Goa King's; he took full publicity and after the event avoided my calls and messages. I thought he was a friend. I am completely disappointed." What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.
