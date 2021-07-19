Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly producing pornographic films

's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday in connection with a case related to the production of pornograpic films and publishing them through certain online apps. Also Read - Happy Father's Day: From a swanky SUV to a lavish dream holiday home in Dubai – here are the most expensive gifts received by Taimur Ali Khan and other star kids from their superstar dads

Commenting on the matter, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale told The Indian Express that Raj Kundra "appears to be the key conspirator" in the porn apps case which was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year. The police said that they have sufficient evidence towards the case and further investigation is being carried out to unearth more details.

In June, Raj had sought for an anticipatory bail in a case based on a complaint that alleged that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as a part of their web series. An employee of a tech start-up company having connections with Raj was arrested earlier on the basis of a statement given by actress Sherlyn Chopra. In April, the employee was granted bail.

Raj had denied having any links to the alleged porn apps case citing that he had exited from the start-up. He had also submitted the documents of his investments and exit formalities to the police.

Earlier, actress Gehana Vasisth, or Vandana Tiwari, was reportedly charged with gangrape and wrongful confinement. This came at a time when the actress was arrested on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website. She was arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana's company GV Studios "at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica".