Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in fresh trouble; ED registers money-laundering case based on p*rn apps FIR

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case of money laundering against Raj Kundra and some other people. They will be soon called for questioning. The case is based on the FIR of the Mumbai Police that alleged that Raj Kundra and others ran pornographic apps. The ED is investigating the financial transactions of Raj Kudra and others including those who work overseas. The case was registered last week after the ED collected details. It seems they will be called in for questioning in a few days.

In February 2021, the police raided a bungalow in Madh Island and busted a porn film-making racket. After investigating the case, the cops named Kundra and he was arrested. Later, they released him on bail. Kundra said that the investigation was motivated, and there was no clear proof linking him to that offence. He spent a couple of months in prison.

Raj Kundra was accused of uploading porn videos on a social media app for monetary consideration. Police alleged that Kundra had a stake in UK-based Kenrin and was involved in the production and distribution of porn material.

His brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi is the chairman of Kenrin. They worked together on the mobile app called HotShots Digital Entertainment. It was developed by Kenrin. It seems Kundra controlled the British operations from his Viaan Industries Limited.