Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been staying away from the limelight ever since his arrest over the pornography case. Those were some pretty dark times for Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and family. And finally, it seems, Raj Kundra is ready to make a comeback. He has returned to Instagram with a very powerful post on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. And what a comeback post it is. Raj has penned a small yet impactful note celebrating the arrival of Ganpati Bappa at his home.

Raj Kundra returns to Instagram on Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra shared his first Instagram post a couple of hours ago. It is a video post in which we see him and Shilpa welcoming Ganpati Bappa home. He tells well-wishers that their love is making him stronger. He also has a message for his haters. Raj tells them that their hate makes him unstoppable. "Karma is efficient I am just being patient," (sic) he writes while wishing everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Raj's Ganesh Chaturthi video post is going viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video shared by Raj Kundra on his Instagram account here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

The username of Raj Kundra's Instagram account is @onlyrajkundra. As of now, he has 13.9K followers. Raj Kundra is only following his wife, Shilpa. The bio of Raj's Instagram reads, "Living truthfully under imaginary circumstances!" Shilpa, Shamita Shetty and many others gave him a warm welcome on Instagram. Shilpa wished that he would stay blessed and protected always while Shamita showered her Jiju with love.

Watch the video of Shilpa Shetty and family welcoming Ganpati at their home here:

Raj Kundra to reveal his side of the story in the pornography case

Raj Kundra was arrested a couple of months ago and booked under the relevant sections of IPC for allegedly producing and distributing adult content through various apps and sites. He spent about two months in jail. Raj was arrested in July and was released in September. As per reports, Raj Kundra is going to narrate his side of the story, his truth in a movie. He is involved in all the aspects of filming and will also star in it. The Pinkvilla report claimed that an announcement would be made soon. Shilpa Shetty has been maintaining her dignified silence on the matter and cheering and encouraging her husband all this while.