2021 was tough on Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested for allegedly making erotic content for an app and selling it. Raj Kundra was arrested for the same in 2021. He was jailed for more than a month before being granted bail. Since Raj Kundra has made scarce public appearances and avoided the media with a mask covering his face at all times. And now, about two years since the arrest and the controversy, Raj Kundra seems ready to tell his side of the story. As per reports, he is making a film on the same.

A report in an online entertainment news portal states that a film on Raj Kundra's arrest and stay of 63 days in jail is in the making. As per the sources, the film is in the final stages. The film will talk about the controversial case with a pov of Raj Kundra, and his and Shilpa Shetty's family. It is said that the movie will have an account of all the things Raj Kundra faced during his arrest and the huge controversy that disrupted their lives. And guess what, Raj Kundra himself will be acting in the movie. Yes, the report in Pinkvilla reveals. The name of the director has been kept under wraps for now. On the other hand, Raj Kundra has been involved in all the creative processes of the movie.

The source adds, "It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It's more of a story from Kundra and family's point of view." Raj Kundra has claimed innocence in the case stating that he has not been involved in the making or the broadcasting of such videos. It had been alleged that Raj Kundra was involved in making, streaming and distribution of pornographic content. Sherlyn Chopra alleged that Shilpa and Raj threatened her with the underworld.

Shilpa Shetty maintained a dignified silence in front of the media but released a statement on her Instagram handle. The actress called them challenging times since they as a family went through a lot of trolling and whatnot. She maintained silence on the matter stating that it was a matter of subjudice.