Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly making and distributing adult content through apps and websites. Though Raj claimed innocence he was arrested and placed in Arthur Road Jail for about two months. Severe allegations were made against Raj Kundra while he was locked up. And it is said that Raj will be sharing his side of the story from the case through a film. But that's not going to happen. Yes, read on to know more... Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra returns to Instagram with a powerful Ganesh Chaturthi post; says, 'Karma is efficient'

Raj Kundra to not talk about the pornography case or the aftermath of his arrest?

There has been a lot of curiosity around Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case that shook Shilpa Shetty and her family in 2021. There were reports about Raj starring in his own biopic about the incident. However, a source close to the development of the project has denied all the reports as rumours and nothing more. While a movie about Raj Kundra is in the works, it will not talk about the controversy or what led to it. The movie will only trace his time in Arthur Road Jail. It will talk about the interactions he had with the inmates and will be focused on his takeaways. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty is delighted as she and Raj Kundra bring bappa home [View Pics]

Raj Kundra will not star in his movie

The source further says that Raj will not be starring in the movie, contrary to the reports. But he might make a special appearance in the movie. Raj will not act as the lead. He doesn't know anything about acting and will not even try it, claims the source, as per a report in an online entertainment news portal. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty shares an unseen video with Raj Kundra on his birthday; says, 'Gifting you a mirror...' [Watch]

Trending Now

Raj will, however, be involved in all the other aspects of the movie. That is, right from production to script to shooting as it is about his life. The makers of the movie have not yet zeroed in on the cast or the director yet. However, the source mentions that Munawar Faruqui of Lock Upp fame might make an appearance in the movie. Munawar will not be the lead though.

Watch this video of Shilpa Shetty from Ganpati celebrations here:

Hindustan Times mentions another source talking about Raj Kundra wearing masks all the time when in public. Raj also wore a mask during Ganesh Chaturthi. The source wonders why people are thinking that Raj will star in the movie. Raj is not interested in acting but just telling his story. Shilpa Shetty will not be a part of the project either. The Raj Kundra movie is likely to go on floors early next year, the source claims.