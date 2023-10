Raj Kundra made headlines three years ago by landing in a controversy for allegedly being involved in making porn films. The businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband was jailed for more than 2 months, and after he was out of jail, he chose to cover his face with different types of masks and even earned the title of Mask Man. Raj Kundra also made a comeback on his Instagram account during this Ganesh Chaturthi, after deleting all his accounts from social media platforms. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra will not star in movie about his time in jail; THIS Lock Upp star to make an appearance

And right now, Bollywood's diva, Shilpa Ka Pati, is grabbing eyeballs due to his shocking remark over the allegation against him of making porn films. Raj appeared on a standup comedy show, where he claimed, "I started working as a taxi driver at the age of 18 in London, and by 21, I made an empire of Pashmina (shawls). Mera kaam kapde utaarna nahi hamesha se kapde chadhana hai (My job has always been to provide clothes and not remove them)."

Watch the video of Raj Kundra making a shocking remark against the allegation of making porn films.

This remark by Raj Kundra is bringing him a lot of flak, and the netizens are calling it distasteful and disgusting and want him to apologise for the same. One user slammed him and commented, "Kab se yeh ch**iyapa plan kar rahe the and for this the face hiding marketing ki thi." Another user wrote, "Aise chu.... Ko . Jo sanatan dharm k khilaf ho . Unko aise dikha rahe jaise koi bada aadmi ho." One more user said, "Pound star." However, his and Shilpa Shetty's fans and those who appreciate stand up comedy are hailing his sense of humour and confidence of talking about the controversial topic so unabashedly.

Raj Kundra had maintained his silence throughout, and this statement against the allegation of him being indulged in porn films hasn't gone down well with the netizens. Raj Kundra, who was in jail for 63 days, also has a Bollywood movie being made on his experience in Arthur Road jail.