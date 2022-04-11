Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, who was an actor and a writer, passed away on the night of 10th April. He had written movies like Parinda, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, , and others. For Parinda, Subramaniam had won Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay, and for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, he had won Filmfare Award for Best Story. Apart from his writing, he was famously known for his performances also in movies like , , Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and others. In 2 States, he played ’s father. Also Read - Fast & Furious 10: Brie Larson joins cast of Vin Diesel starrer; latter welcomes Captain Marvel to the action franchise

He is also famously known for playing the role of Mr. IM Virani in the TV show Mukti Bandhan. Subramaniam had won the Best Actor in a Negative Role award at Indian Television Academy Awards. Also Read - Jersey star Shahid Kapoor opens up about the PREMISE and RELEASE DATE of his next Bloody Daddy with Ali Abbas Zafar [EXCLUSIVE]

took to Twitter to mourn Subramaniam’s demise. The filmmaker tweeted, “Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking.” Also Read - Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar's maternity photoshoot will make you go aww over the adorable couple - view pics

Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 11, 2022

President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, , tweeted, "Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy . ॐ शान्ति ! "

Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam.

My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy .

ॐ शान्ति !

? pic.twitter.com/LvTM0mZhFi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 11, 2022

Many other celebs mourned the actor’s demise. Check out their tweets below…

RIP Shiv bhai ? pic.twitter.com/tdzcENjV0C — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) April 11, 2022

Mehta shared a statement about Subramaniam’s death. It read, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subramanian. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally, as well as professionally.”

The cremation of the actor will take place today at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshan Bhumi. Subramaniam’s last film was Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The movie, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, was released on Netflix last year. Well till now, his most notable performance would surely be in 2 States. The actor had impressed one and all with his act in the movie.