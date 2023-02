Khuda Haafiz star Shivaleeka Oberoi got hitched to Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak. The couple tied the knot on 9th February 2023 in Goa with limited guests in presence. Looks like Bollywood has chosen the love season to get married. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani another big Bollywoood wedding was of Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak. After sharing mesmerizing pictures from the wedding the actress has now dropped Mehendi pictures. Also Read - Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she steps out for a dinner date with hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine’s Day

The couple took to their Instagram handle to make a collaborative post of their Mehendi ceremony. They posted a series of pictures from the wedding festivities and it looked no less than a dream. Shivaleeka donned a printed green sharara set while Abhishek chose a plain white kurta set teaming it up with a colourful printed jacket. Sharing lovely pictures on social media they captioned the post "All sunshine and rainbows."

In the pictures, Abhishek planted a kiss on the forehead of his lady love as both are sitting on a floral-themed swing. The couple was captured candidly as they looked at their mehendi and smiled. Shivaleeka and Abhishek looked happy as they posed for the camera holding hands. In another picture, the bride posed solo with her eyes closed and looked elegant. The newlyweds are happy to get locked in a lifetime relationship as husband and wife.

Earlier, the couple shared their wedding album on their Instagram handles. Shivaleeka looked pretty as a bride in a red lehnga accessorizing it with heavy jewelry. Abhishek opted for a beige-coloured sherwani for the wedding. They share some lovely pictures and Abhishek is seen kissing the bride’s cheek. Later, she also shared the wedding video. The two met on the sets of the Khuda Hafiz film which was directed by Abhishek Pathak and headlined by Shivaleeka Oberoi with Vidyut Jammwal.