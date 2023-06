Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani brought home the new baby of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. She was delivered in the HN Reliance Hospital. Today, both the grandparents including Russell and Mona Mehta went to bring the baby home. It was a grand affair to say the least. Around 32 cars with tight security went to bring home the baby. Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seated together. The little one could be seen in the arms of her daadi in a light pink swaddle. Akash Ambani was also in that car. On the other hand, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were at the home of Shloka Mehta to welcome the little one. Also Read - The Ambani family tree: Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and more; all you need to know about the billionaires

A car came in carrying endless balloons and toys for the welcome of the little one. The best moment was to be of the one where Mukesh Ambani picks up his little granddaughter Aadiya and gave her a kiss. The baby looks just like her momma. Netizens are gaga over the cuteness of the baby, and how grandfather is absolutely smitten with the little one. In fact she looks so much like her grand father tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

As we see people keep on discussing about the fortune of the grandkids to be born in the family of the Ambanis. Here is a look at the balloons that came in. In fact, the balloons have the names of Aadiya and Krishna written on them. The baby got a welcome from her infant cousins. This is just too cute to handle.

Prithvi was also seen with Mukesh Ambani at the home of Shloka Mehta. The tycoon visited the Siddhi Vinayak Temple with his bahu, Akash Ambani and Prithvi to pray for Shloka Mehta and her baby which was coming into the world. The family is surely setting goals on how to treat their grandkids and bahus like royalty. Desis love the Indian values of the Ambani family!