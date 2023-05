Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have embraced parenthood for the second time. The news of Shloka's second pregnancy broke out during the launch and opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai wherein Shloka flaunted her baby bump for the first time. It's a girl for the Shloka and Akash this time! Yes, you read that right! Their family is now complete! Shloka and Akash have a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani who is two years old now. A paparazzi shared the news of Shloka and Akash's second baby girl online and ever since the post is going viral. Also Read - Pregnant Shloka Mehta visits Siddhi Vinayak Temple with father-in-law Mukesh Ambani who carries Prithvi amidst tight security [View Pics]

Check out the post of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani being blessed with a baby girl here:

In the last couple of days, the Ambani family has been visiting the Siddhivinayak temple quite often. A heavily pregnant Shloka Mehta would accompany her husband, Akash and son, Prithvi as well. And now, congratulations are in order as Shloka and Akash have become parents to a little princess.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's love story

As per the information available online, the Mehtas and Ambanis have known each other for a long time. Akash and Shloka have been high school sweethearts. It was Akash who had a crush on Shloka but was reluctant to reveal his feelings. It was in the 12th grade that Akash decided to confess his feelings. After the exams ended, Akash proposed to Shloka and she accepted. They were separated as they enrolled in different universities to complete their education. But they never lost touch with each other. After they completed their graduation and began their careers, the two of them officially declared their relationship. Akash and Shloka got engaged in March 2018. The two lovebirds tied the knot in December 2018.

Nita Ambani on Akash and Shloka's relationship

The Ambanis and Mehtaas were well aware of Akash Ambani and Shloka Meht's relationship. After they both enrolled in their universities, the parents gave space to their children. Nita Ambani told Femina that she waited for Akash to announce their relationship. And one day Akash told them that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Shloka. And then the two of them got engaged! And now, they are parents to two kids! Such a sweet romance tale, no?