Akash Ambani and his wife Sholka Mehta Ambani have been blessed with double the joy upon the arrival of their second child. On May 31, Shloka, the daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, welcomed her daughter with Akash. Also Read - Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: While Deepika Padukone looks regal Katrina Kaif arrives breezy at the nuptials - view pics

Recently, the proud parents brought their little bundle of joy to their residence from the hospital. Pictures and videos of their grand welcome by Mukesh and Nita Ambani flooded the Internet. But, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot that Akash and Shokla brought home their daughter in a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach S580. Also Read - Have you seen THESE new videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta from the pre-wedding party in Switzerland?

This luxurious Mercedes car is reportedly the new member of Ambani's exquisite car collection. The price of the Mercedes-Maybach S580 is said to be approximately Rs 3 crores. The video doing the rounds on the internet captured Akash and Shloka arriving inside the gates of the Ambani residence amid beefed-up security. A blink-and-you-miss glimpse of Mukesh and Nita Ambani was also clicked inside the car premises. Also Read - [Video] Sidharth Malhotra saves Parineeti Chopra from suffering a wardrobe malfunction and we have all the respect for him

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

Sholka Meha got discharged from the HN Reliance Hospital on June 3 upon which she headed home with her newborn daughter. From the glimpses shared on social media, it was seen that Nita Ambani was holding the baby in her arms. Akash and Shloka have not decided to name their little one yet.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the nuptial knot in a grand wedding ceremony on March 9, 2019. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by notable members of the political and business world, including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Shloka Ambani announced her second pregnancy in the most fascinating way during the grand opening ceremony of the NMACC ceremony. Akash and Shloka welcomed their firstborn, Prithvi in December 2020.