Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani are on cloud nine as they brought their second child, a baby girl, to their Mumbai home. After getting discharged from the HN RelianceHospital, on June 3, the proud parents brought their little one to the Ambani residence. Pictures and videos of their grand arrival soon surfaced on the Internet. It is no surprise that social media users are eager to catch a glimpse of the new member of the Ambani family. Oh, and, we got a sneak peek of Shloka and her little munchkin in a video shared by a fan page. Also Read - Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani baby's homecoming: Mukesh Ambani kissing Isha's daughter Aadiya is the cutest ever video

“Shloka with her little princess,” read the caption. The blurry footage captured Shloka cradling her daughter in her arms. The little one was wrapped in a baby-pink swaddle. Also Read - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter born under Mithun Raashi aka Gemini; will the girl's name start with THIS alphabet?

The entire Ambani family was decked up in pink-hued outfits to welcome the little princess in a grand gesture.

Earlier, Akash and Shloka were spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Antilla in a luxurious Mercedes Maybach S580. A video of the arrival started circulating on social media in no time. The Mercedes model, boasting luxury and excellence, reportedly costs Rs 3 crores.

Shloka announced her second pregnancy on the occasion of the grand launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) in April. The couple was decked up in gorgeous ensembles. While Shloka was draped in a golden-embellished vintage, heirloom saree, Akash sported a royal green kurta set. She posed for pictures with her husband and flaunts her baby bump. Akash and Shloka are parents to a son, Prithvi.