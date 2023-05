The elder bahu of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta is pregnant. She is expecting her second child. Some days back, we saw Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and her at the sacred Siddhivinayak Temple of Mumbai. The baby should arrive in a couple of months. Shloka Mehta was also seen at the NMACC event where Mukesh Ambani was seen holding her hand as she walked the red carpet. Some pics from her baby shower are doing the rounds on social media. We can see her in a lilac dress surrounded by her friends. Many of them are wearing floral tiaras on their heads. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Mukesh Ambani wins 'Cutest father-in-law' title as he walks holding pregnant daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta's hand [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal✨ (@_ishaambanipiramal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Mukesh Ambani (@akashambani_fc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Mukesh Ambani (@akashambani_fc)

The two already have a baby boy, Prithvi. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond merchant, Russell Mehta. She was friends with Akash Ambani for years. The lady showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous saree at the NMACC event. Take a look... Also Read - From Mukesh Ambani to Isha Ambani, education qualifications of Ambani family members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

Shloka Mehta was seen on the second day of the NMACC event in a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit. She wore the skirt with a halter top and jewellery that included a gorgeous matha patti. The Ambani family is full of kids now with Prithvi and the two twins of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Also Read - Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's son birthday bash: Karan Johar with kids, Krunal Pandya, Isha Ambani and more celebs join the party

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

It seems Shloka Mehta made a beautiful canvas painting. The room was decorated with balloons and flowers. The ladies had activity sessions which included painting. The Ambani family was in the news when they flew down Zendaya, Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid to India for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.