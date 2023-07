The oldest daughter-in-law of business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, is undoubtedly a fashionista who consistently wins over admirers with her chic outfits. On 11 July 2023, Orhan Awatramani posted a lovely birthday post for Shloka Mehta on his Instagram handle. In the post, she shared a picture of herself, Shloka and her sister Dia Mehta, in which all three looked drop dead gorgeous as they happily posed for the camera. Also Read - Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani baby's homecoming: Mukesh Ambani kissing Isha's daughter Aadiya is the cutest ever video

Shloka's outfit

Shloka was dressed in a gorgeous white wrap-around full-sleeve outfit. Her attire has a distinctive multicolor design and mirror work on the neckline. With stud earrings, winged eyeliner, pink lips, flushed cheeks, and stylish sunglasses, Shloka completed her ensemble.

Shloka Mehta's sister Dia Mehta wears 1.8 lakh Dolce & Gabbana co-ord set

Shloka's sister Dia Mehta also opted for a vibrant co-ord set from the collection of 'Dolce and Gabbana', which featured a strappy crop top and matching side-slit pencil skirt. Her outfit had stunning floral prints in blue, grey, and yellow.

Twinning partners

Orhan Awatramani, who was seen with them, also wore a 'Dolce and Gabbana' dress. He sported a unique-printed co-ord set comprising a shirt and matching shorts worth Rs 1,25,000. Moreover, Orhan completed his look with a stunning Cartier watch that comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 4,67,000 and the grand total of his entire look comes to Rs 5,92,000.

About Shloka Mehta

Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta is a well-known diamantaire. Rosy Blue, one of the biggest jewellers in the world, is owned by Russell Mehta. Twelve nations, including Belgium, Israel, Japan, Hong Kong, the United States, and China, have offices for Rosy Blue. Shloka Mehta has completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka Mehta received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

About the brand

Dolce & Gabbana, also known by initials D&G, is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 in Legnano by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.