Shoaib Malik has married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. While rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separating had been doing the rounds since a while, the cricketer dropped a bomb with his marriage pictures. This is the third marriage for Shoaib Malik while it is second one for actress Sana Javed. She was previously wedded to Umair Jaswal. Her marriage ended in 2023. In the past, Shoaib Malik was linked to hot Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. But she denied the affair saying that she did not enter into relationships with married men. Ayesha Omar was trolled by both Indians and Pakistanis on social media. Also Read - Sania Mirza deletes all pics of Shoaib Malik from her Instagram account; is her marriage over for good?

Shoaib Malik enters into third marriage with Sana Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

We can see that Sana Javed is dressed in a ivory coloured sharara with a lot of embroidery. She has worn some gorgeous jewellery which is distinct to South east Asian Muslim brides. The couple look lovely. Her bridal look also had heavy Maharani kind of jewellery. She teamed it with bright coral lipstick and baby pink blush on her cheeks. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce to Sonakshi Sinha engagement: These celeb publicity stunts left fans disgusted

Netizens troll Shoaib Malik for his third marriage

It is unclear if this is an arranged or love match. Netizens are trolling the player. A user wrote on his Instagram that Sania Mirza literally fought the whole world to get married to him. And this is how he ended his marriage. She had put up an Insta story saying that both marriages and divorces were hard but one had to choose one's hard. A person wrote, "Don’t know what to say… for them marriage is all about photoshoots and posting on Instagram with Quranic verses…," while another one said that Bro just got downgraded.

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, Mehreen Syed sent congratulations to the new couple. Others wrote that Sania Mirza ka Moye Moye Ho gaya. The former couple have a five-year-old son Izhaan.