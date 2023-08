Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are once again making headlines due to their divorce rumours, and this time there is speculation that the Pakistani cricketer has hinted at his separation from the Badminton player as he has changed his Instagram bio and removed the mention of being a husband to Sania, like it was earlier, when he proudly called himself a husband of superwoman Sania Mirza. Since quite some time now, the separation rumours of Sania and Shoaib have been making headlines, but they died down soon after the couple made their presence known at several places, and it was claimed by many portals that the two are working on their relationship, and hence they have thought of skipping the thought of divorce and working out together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

But it looks like things haven't been sorted out between the couple, and the best they have thought for each other is to get separated. Sohaib's updated bio on his Instagram account has once again ignited the rumours of their divorce, as now his bio simply reads, Father to one true blessing, along with her information. Shoaib was even alleged to have cheated on his wife, Sania Mirza, with Ayesha Omar, and there were speculations that infidelity led to their divorce. However, Ayesha refused any link with Shoaib and strongly slammed the news of him being a homebreaker.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Right now, Shoaib and Sania live in Dubai with their son, Izhaan Malik, and we only wonder if this time the couple will get separated or if this is again just mere speculation. It was also claimed that the divorce rumours only started to gain publicity for their new show, "The Mirza Malik Show, where the couple turned host. But now the removal of Sania's name from Shoaib's Instagram bio speaks a lot about all being well between them. Shoaib and Saia git married in 2010 and are blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan.