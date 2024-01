After Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed has shared a picture of the two from their wedding. We can see that he is holding her in his arms. The couple are all smiles. Sana Javed is in her bridal outfit but she looks relaxed sans the jewellery. Shoaib Malik is also beaming from ear to ear. Netizens are trolling the actress for being a home-breaker. Sania Mirza has got support from both Indian and Pakistani nationals after it was revealed that Shoaib Malik had been having alleged extra-marital affairs by a senior Pakistani reporter. But a few celebs have wished them well. It also includes Ayesha Omar. Fans will remember that she was also linked to Shoaib Malik. Also Read - Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed Wedding: Pakistani journo EXPOSES details of cricketer's extramarital affair for three long years

Ayesha Omar was linked to Shoaib Malik in the past

Actress and model Ayesha Omar was linked to Shoaib Malik earlier. When reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separating first made news, her name was linked to him. Ayesha Omar and he had done a hot photoshoot which made people assume she was the other woman. But later she said that dating a married man was not her thing. She said she was not into that kind of relationships.

Pakistan journalist exposes Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik affair

Naeem Hanif told Saama TV that the two gelled instantly when they came together for a reality show. It seems Shoaib Malik would request producers to bring Sana Javed on reality shows which he would be doing. No one suspected a thing as the two seemed happily married. Clips of them from reality shows and interviews are doing rounds on social media. Sana Javed was married to singer and songwriter Umair Jaswal who got a shock when his wife apparently announced her desire to divorce.

Shoaib Malik's family upset with the player, side with Sania Mirza

