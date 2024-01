Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Pakistan. It was supposed to be a private wedding. The cricketer was earlier married to Sania Mirza. The were married for almost a decade. Reports of crisis in his marriage started doing the rounds since 2022. But that ended when Sania Mirza came on The Mirza Malik Show. Besides his cricketing contracts, Shoaib Malik is also deeply into the entertainment industry. Actress Sana Javed was earlier hitched to Umair Jaswal. They had been married for three long years. Umair Jaswal is a Pakistani singer and songwriter.

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed wedding annoys cricketer's family

It seems the family of Shoaib Malik, especially his sisters are upset with his marriage. They reportedly did not attend the wedding. The former tennis ace was upset with his extramarital affairs. They have a five-year-old son Izhaan. Rumours suggest that Shoaib Malik wanted another child from Sania Mirza, as per Reddit. The player has given him a 'Khula'. As per Muslim law, it means a woman can seek complete divorce if the circumstances are irrevocable.

Old clips of Sania Mirza advising young couples go viral

Sania Mirza was earlier engaged to someone else. She fell for Shoaib Malik after she ended her relationship with him. The couple had a dreamy marriage in Hyderabad. An old video where Sania Mirza gives a marriage advice to young newly weds has now come up again on social media. She tells people not to change after marriage as partners fell in love with the uniqueness of a person. The clip is now doing the rounds again on X.

Well, the family of the tennis player has now put up a note. They said the divorce happened some months back. They have wished Shoaib Malik the best in his new journey in life.