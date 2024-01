Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding has shocked many. The Pakistani cricketer tied the knot with the actress in a private ceremony. While there were rumours of Sania Mirza and he splitting/having marital discord no one confirmed anything. He did not attend her birthday celebrations but the couple rang in son Izhaan's birthday together. The nuptials have happened in Pakistan but apparently members of the cricketer's family gave it a skip. A Pakistani news tabloid has said that his sisters claimed that Sania Mirza was fed up of his constant extra-marital affairs. They did not want him to marry thrice and reportedly boycotted the wedding. Also Read - Shoaib Malik reignites divorce rumours with Sania Mirza after he refuses to be recognised as her husband

Netizens dig up on Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's relationship timeline

People are wondering since when were Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik dating one another. She was married to Umair Jaswal from 2020 to 2023. In fact, he tagged her husband in one of his posts when he wished her a happy birthday. Shoaib Malik had also defended Sana Javed when multiple makeup artistes spoke out against her obnoxious behaviour on social media. Even model Manal Saleem had lashed out against Sana Javed after the actress reportedly called her 'Do Takey Ki Face'.

Shoaib Malik had said that he had always seen Sana Javed being courteous with the staff around her. All this old information is now being dug up and discussed on social media platforms. After he married Sania Mirza, a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui from Hyderabad claimed that she was the first wife of the cricketer.

Sania Mirza's father Imran apparently told the media that she gave him a Khula. It means a woman has the right to give a divorce to a man due to an irreconcilable reason. She can return the Mahr in this case. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had settled down in Dubai. Their son Izhaan studies there. The player was royally trolled for his third marriage.