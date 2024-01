The sudden wedding of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed left everyone in shock. As everyone checked out the wedding pics of the new couple, details of how the two fell in love emerged in the media. It seems Shoaib Malik met Sana Javed on a reality show and sparks flew between them. Slowly, the friendship blossomed into an affair. Senior Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif also said that Shoaib Malik's family was completely against his decision to marry Sana Javed. They did not even attend the wedding. His elder brother-in-law had urged them to reconcile but the two did not wish to continue the marriage. They have a young son Izhaan. Also Read - An old video of Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed flirting with each other goes viral; netizens highlight extra marital affair; say ‘Whole Pakistan supports Sania Mirza’

One of Sania Mirza's closest friends is Ananya Birla. She is a singer and the eldest child of Kumarmangalam and Neerja Birla. Last year, we saw that Ananya Birla and Farah Khan Kunder were present at the birthday party of Sania Mirza in Dubai. Her mom was also there. Shoaib Malik gave it a miss. Later, it was said that he was busy with the cricket season. Ananya Birla shared a picture with Sania Mirza that also has her parents Kumarmangalam and Neerja Birla. Also Read - Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed wedding: Sania Mirza's khulla, former's love affairs and more; here's what you need to know

Sania Mirza's father reveals divorce details

After the constant speculations, Sania Mirza's father Imran revealed that it was a Khula. It is a divorce in Islam to protect the rights of women. Sania Mirza has given Shoaib Malik unilateral divorce. It seems the formality got done three months back. The family said that Sania Mirza always believed in keeping her personal life under wraps and asked for privacy. They said they wished Shoaib Malik the best.

But Indian and Pakistani citizens have slammed Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. They feel it was deceit with Sania Mirza who has been a good wife and daughter-in-law of the family. In the past, Shoaib Malik was wedded to Ayesha Siddiqui but he later divorced her. He was also linked to the gorgeous model and actress Ayesha Omar. She clarified that she is not dating him saying that she is not someone who is into married men.