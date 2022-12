It's been a few weeks since multiple reports claimed that all is not well between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik for quite some time now and they are heading towards divorce. Recently, Shoaib had refused to comment on divorce rumours and termed it as their personal matter. Amid this, Shoaib has shared the latest promo of their upcoming talk show The Mirza Malik Talk Show. Also Read - 7 cryptic posts of Sania Mirza that hint at marital discord between Shoaib Malik and her

Netizens were left divided with various reactions to Shoaib's post. One Instagram user wrote, "They are divorced for sure. They don't tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they're legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce." Followed by another user who commented, "I think is show ko hit karwane keliye hee divorce ka rumours spread kya tha." And there were others who chose to believe that all is well between Shoaib and Sania. Also Read - Entertainment news today: Kriti Sanon refutes dating rumours with Prabhas; Ayesha Omar's reply on marriage plans with Shoaib Malik amid divorce with Sania Mirza and more

Recently, Shoaib had refused to make any comment on his divorce rumours with Sania and was quoted as saying by TOI, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone." On the other hand, a close friend of the estranged couple had told InsideSport that Shoaib and Sania are officially divorced and confirmed that they have separated. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pakistani model Ayesha Omar responds to a fan asking about her marriage plans with the cricketer

It was being said that Shoaib cheated on Sania with Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar, who had recently addressed the rumours of her marriage plans with the cricketer. She had responded to a fan saying that they are good friends and she does not intend to marry Shoaib and wished the latter and Sania a happy married life. As per the reports, Sania and Shoaib have been living separately and co-parenting their son Izhaan.

However, there is no confirmation as yet about the possible split though the duo's social media posts and cryptic captions suggest something is amiss. The duo got married in 2010.