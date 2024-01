The big news of the day is the marriage of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. The cricketer was rumoured to be going through a divorce with Sania Mirza. Everyone got a shock as he posted pics of his wedding. This is the second marriage for Sana Javed who was wedded to Umair Jaswal for three years. The news has dropped like a bomb on everyone. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's marriage has been in the news since 2022. The tennis ace celebrated her birthday alone in Dubai with friends Ananya Birla, Farah Khan Kunder and her mom. But the couple came together for the birthday of Izhaan. Also Read - Sania Mirza posts cryptic note on how marriages and divorces are equally hard after deleting all pics of Shoaib Malik from her Instagram

Shoaib Malik has been trolled for third marriage with Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik got married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. This is his third marriage. Many wrote that Sania Mirza faced criticism from everyone for getting hitched to Shoaib Malik. But she stuck to her guns and married him. Now, Shoaib Malik is being compared to the character of Abrar Haque from Animal. As we know, Bobby Deol played the role and his entry was with his third marriage sequence in Turkey. This is how netizens reacted on this... Also Read - Nach Baliye 5: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza enter as guest performers only to spend quality time together

Bhai iske baad jo sofa wala scene hai wo lagana thaa na — Kush Kumar (@kushalks002) January 20, 2024

3 wives sirf bobby ko suit karta hai. Shoaib looks like dried coriander that’s left forgotten in the fridge ? — Medha (@fed_neutral) January 20, 2024

Even Babbar Azam gets dragged in Shoaib Malik matter

Babbar Azam who is nicknamed as Bobby by cricket fans has also been dragged in. As we know, he is not married as yet. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have a son, Izhaan.