Amidst divorce rumors, Shoaib Malik took to Twitter to wish Sania Mirza on her birthday. The cricketer shared a couple picture where both of them are in black. Sania Mirza is looking gorgeous. The couple will be soon seen on a TV show. Seeing the picture, fans went crazy. They said that it was good to see that everything was fine between the couple. ICYMI, rumors of the two heading for a divorce has been doing the rounds and how. It was said that they would soon make it official for media and rest of the world. Others say that they are reconsidering it for their son Izhaan.

The tennis ace celebrated her birthday with Ananya Birla and Farah Khan Kunder. It looks like she is in Dubai. Shoaib Malik might be away for some professional commitments so he could not be present for her birthday. Fans said it was wonderful to see them in love while the world speculated on their impending divorce. The couple who lived in a plush place in Palm Islands Jumeriah moved to huge villa closer to Izhaan Malik's school. Farah Khan Kunder has shared this video of Sania Mirza cutting birthday cake. The player's mom is also there.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik met in 2003 and got married in 2010. The marriage was widely covered in the media. It was also said that model Ayesha Omar is the one responsible for the alleged issues between the couple. She faced immense hate from everyone without any concrete reason. The couple should give out a final statement and end all bad rumours for once and for all.