Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been the talk of the town. The reports of their divorce have been doing rounds since a long time. Sania had also shared a cryptic post about divorce and deleted her pictures with Shoaib on Instagram. Post that many news came out about their separation and it was a big shock for everyone when Shoaib Malik shared pictures of his third wedding. Yes, Shoaib Malik is now married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. But nobody had heard of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce. Recently, Sania's father told PTI that Sania took a khula. 'Khula' means the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband. Also Read - Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed: Did Sania Mirza finalize divorce with Pakistani cricketer? Tennis star's father reveals

Sania Mirza was tired of Shoaib Malik's extramarital affairs

Now, we have another big revelation about Shoaib Malik from his own sister. It seems Shoaib's family is not happy with this decision of his. Reports in Zoom TV say that Shoaib Malik's family did not attend his wedding with Sana as they were not happy with it. A report in The Pakistan Daily says that Shoaib's sister has spoken about his divorce with Sania. Also Read - Shoaib Malik gets married to Sana Javed; a look at their dreamy wedding pictures

She revealed that Sania Mirza was tired of Shoaib's extramarital affairs. Well, this is a shocking revelation about Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's relationship.

Shoaib Malik's post

Talking about Shoaib and Sana, the Pakistani cricketer left everyone shocked when he shared pictures with his wife from his wedding. Sharing the pictures, Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdullilah "And We created you in pairs"

Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and she was earlier married to singer Umair Jaswal in 2020. However, after three years of their marriage she divorced him in 2023 and now has married Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's relationship rumours started when Shoaib wished Sana on her birthday. Sana has changed her name on Instagram from Sana Javed to Sana Shoaib Malik.