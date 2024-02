Sana Javed recently faced an unpleasant mocking during her public appearance after marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana was seen at PSL (Pakistan Super League) where a few commuters teased her by the name of Indian badminton player and Shoaib Malik's ex-wife Sania Mirza. Sana Javed gave an angry and stern look to the trollers but still, they continued teasing her by the name of the Indian badminton player. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce news came as a shocker to fans but what was more shocking is Shoaib's third marriage with Sana Javed who is a Pakistani television actress.

Watch the video of Sana Javed being teased by Sania Mirza's name in public and her expression is unmissable.

Shoaib Malik shared the pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed and left everyone stunned. The former Pakistani cricketer was massively trolled and called insensitive for posting pictures of his third marriage seen after the separation from Sania Mirza.

After Shoaib Malik dropped his third wedding pictures with Sana Javed, Sania's family released a statement to let the girl be in peace and respect her privacy and even mentioned that she took a Khula from her husband. Khula in Islamic culture is something that a girl herself wants to be free from the marriage and pays some amount to her husband to get back her freedom.

Sania has been lauded by both Indian and Pakistani fans for maintaining a dignified silence over her divorce from Shoaib Malik. Fans call her the epitome of grace and are loving it the way she is handling her life after her divorce from Shoaib Malik.