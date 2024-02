Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's separation news certainly shocked the world. While speculations of Sania and Shoaib's divorce were floating around for months, it was finally confirmed when Shoaib Malik posted his wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on his social media on January 20, 2024. After the wedding pictures went viral, Sania Mirza's team issued statement that she has officially separated from her husband a few months before. Social media users have vehemently criticized Shoaib and Sana for spoiling Sania's life. However, unfazed by the criticism, Sana recently shared pictures from her honeymoon with husband Shoaib. Also Read - Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan mentally disturbed due to bullying in school? Pakistani journalist claims tennis ace told him so

Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed shares pictures from their honeymoon

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have kept a low profile post their wedding. They are aware that currently social media users are miffed with them, and hence to avoid further trolling, they haven't been very active on social media. However, after a long time, Sana shared a post on her respective social media. The below image is said to be from Sana and Shoaib's honeymoon. The duo can be seen relaxing beside a pool while they are covered with a yellow-striped towel. Check out the image below. Also Read - An old video of Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed flirting with each other goes viral; netizens highlight extra marital affair; say ‘Whole Pakistan supports Sania Mirza’

As soon as the picture went viral, netizens bashed the couple and stated that they should be ashamed of spoiling Sania Mirza life. Check out the reactions below.

Prior to marrying Sania, Shoaib was speculated to have been married to Ayesha Siddiqui, a teacher from Hyderabad. A few days before Shoaib married Sania in the year 2010, a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui stated that Shoaib married her in the year 2002. She even lodged an FIR against the former cricketer, accusing him of cheating. It is rumoured that she also submitted her wedding video with Shoaib as proof. However, Shoaib has denied all the allegations in the past.

Sania and Shoaib have a 5-year-old son, Izhaan. Since the couple's separation, Izhaan has been staying with his mom, as it is said that although Izhaan loves his dad, he is closer to mom Sania. As of now, Sania hasn't opened up about her separation from Shoaib.