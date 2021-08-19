SHOCKING! Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom full movie leaked online in HD format on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites

Well, it is sad and shocking news for all the movie lovers and cine-goers as 's highly-anticipated venture, Bell Bottom, which released today at the box office, has been leaked online and is available free for download. The spy-thriller is available in HD formats on pirated sites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla and Telegram. While the makers of the film took a bold and courageous move to opt for a theatrical release instead of taking a digital route, we are scared that this leak will affect the collections of Bell Bottom at the box office. Well, we hope the makers take some strict actions against these websites to avoid the loses at the ticket windows. Also Read - Bell Bottom morning occupancy box office report: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller takes a decent start despite facing several obstacles

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar plays the character of an intelligence agent, whose codename is 'Bell Bottom'. While the film has garnered positive reviews among the masses, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when the lead actor was asked whether they are planning for the sequel of Bell Bottom, he replied, "Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out."

In an earlier interview, When we asked Akki that why he chose for aRaksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend, the Khiladi Kumar replied, "See, it is not my call. Mr. , who's the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I'm just going according to what he wants. I think, according to Vashuji, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they're seasoned people, they know much better."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film has managed to register a decent occupancy at the box office.