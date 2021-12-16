Ileana D'Cruz is a certified hottie. In fact, she isn't just one of the hottest women in Bollywood, but also one of the hottest to ever grace the face of the earth. To suggest even otherwise, would be sacrilege of epic proportions. However, fun and games and casual banter aside, passing comments on anyone's body, male or female, hot or otherwise, is just wrong on every level. The fact though that it can happen to someone as gorgeous and sexy and talented and famous as Ileana D'Cruz only makes it more disturbing to wonder what regular women, who aren't considered conventionally beautiful by society, must be going through. Also Read - Kriti Sanon to star in Kill Bill remake, written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi? EXCLUSIVE Deets Inside

Ileana D'Cruz recently posted some super-hot photos in a skimpy white bikini, seated by the pool, offering us an eyeful of her enviable, desirable figure, and we couldn't thank her enough for it. Expectedly, no sooner had she posted the picture on her official Instagram handle, than the post was flooded with comments, brimming with all sorts of lavish praise from industry people, the actress' fans and neutral folk alike.

However, there was a section, who managed to find flaws even in such a enchanting post. Acting as if there's God's gift to mankind, these trolls managed to find fault even in such a sexy pic of Ileana D'Cruz. But, it's what they chose to target that makes said trolling more shocking and disgusting that what celebrities, especially women, face in general. Check out her post and the comments below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ignoring all else, said trolls labelled Ileana 'flat-chested', leaving her, her fans, and us, too, flabbergasted and exasperated in equal proportion, but like her, the rest of us also do not find engaging such filth in conversation, and instead, they've just been ignored, treated like the non-existent parasites they are.