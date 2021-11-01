India captain Virat Kohli has strongly slammed the abuse which pacer Mohammed Shami received on social media after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. But trolls have now gone overboard with their criticism against Kohli by sending rape threats to his and 's 9-month-old daughter Vamika. Also Read - Monday Memes: India’s humiliating loss to New Zealand in T20 World Cup sparks meme fest

Pointing out that attacking someone over their religion is 'pathetic', Virat remarked that discriminating against someone over their religion is something which he has never ever thought about. Shami was subjected to vicious online trolling and abuse on Instagram and Twitter soon after the match between India and Pakistan ended, in which he conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs. Many current and former cricketers condemned the abuse which Shami received on social media. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns a pretty fairy for Halloween – see pics

Further commenting on the abuse Shami received on social media, Virat termed the trollers as 'bunch of spineless people'. "There's a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today's world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That's how I look at these people. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat decked up for Aryan Khan's homecoming; Salman Khan to make Katrina Kaif reveal her wedding plans with Vicky Kaushal and more

"We as individuals understand what we want to do on the field and the strength of character and mental toughness that we have. Precisely, what we are doing on the field and none of them are in the vicinity to even imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or spine to do that. So, that is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people's frustrations and their lack of self-confidence, compassion. Hence, they find it so amusing to go after people. So, we as a group, understand how we need to stick together, back individuals and focus on our strengths," he said.

But Virat's outburst against trolls didn't go down well and they went on to hurl abuses and insensitive remarks on his baby daughter and even went on to give rape threats.

Kohli and Anushka’s 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong. A 10-month-old child. This is the India that we let happen. — Andre Borges (@borges) October 31, 2021

Vamika is 9 months old. Getting r*pe threats because her father did bare minimum. Opposed communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/hNLab5Pz5r — Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) October 31, 2021

The way some low life people are already trolling vamika shows the level of our country .

It's good that Virat-Anushka decided to keep her away from social media . — Yashvi (@ItsYashswiniR) October 31, 2021

Kohli is a nice man. He hurts us when he scores big against us. But we don’t hate him for that or for his religion. He correctly stood by his Muslim teammate. Indians, take pride you own such a wonderful player. Leave his family alone. Take out your anger on me instead. — Asrar Masud (@masud_asrar) October 31, 2021

While Mohammed Shami was trolled for his performance, angry fans took no time to direct their hate towards Anushka Sharma, captain Virat Kohli's wife. A section of netizens took to Twitter where they blamed and incessantly trolled the actress for Kohli and Team India's poor performance. Some people dug up the couple's earlier appeal of not bursting crackers for Diwali.

This is not the first time that the actress has been subjected to such massive trolling. In the past too, Anushka has found herself at the centre of hate after every key match of Team India. In 2016, Kohli had come out in support of Anushka when trolls spewed venom against her after Kohli's less than perfect performance in the T20 internationals.