Punjabi actor-singer made a stunning debut in Bollywood with and since then, there has been no looking back for him. He also made his mark with Soorma, a biopic on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. His other Bollywood projects include , Welcome to New York, , and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. But it seems like Diljit has had a bitter experience while working in Bollywood.

In his recent interview, Diljit said that he doesn't give a damn about getting work in Bollywood. He got pretty emotional while answering the question and appeared visibly angry over everything that has happened. However, Diljit chose not to dig out the old skeletons at this moment.

When Diljit was asked about signing 's Netflix film titled Detective Sherdil without knowing his part or reading the script, Diljit told Film Companion, "Mujhe kaam karna bhi nahi hai Bollywood me. Meri koi iccha bhi nahi hai Bollywood me bohot mahaan kalakaar banjaun. Main music ko pyaar karta hu aur bina kisi ke marzi ke music kar sakta hu. Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se. Iska kaam chalega ya nahi chalega, ya isko gaana milega ya nahi milega ye sab cheezein humare pe nahi chalti hai (I don't want to work in Bollywood. I have no such desire that I should become a big Bollywood star. I love music and I can make it without anyone's interference. No one can tell me this will work or that will work)."

"Punjab me joh bhi artists hai, wo khud gaane banate hai. Ye bohot badi azaadi hai. Koi hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banane se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, music banega. Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, music banega. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar fark nahi padta (Every artist in Punjab makes his/her own music. We have that freedom. No one can stop us. No one can stop me from making music. I will make music till my last breath and till the time there is God’s will. I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood),” he added.

When Diljit was further asked about his bitter experience, he said, "Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal, it will go too far. Save yourself till the time you can).” He then added, " honge apne ghar pe.” However, Diljit regretted his words and asked the interviewer to not persuade further.

Earlier, Diljit had said while looking back at his journey that there was a time when all he ever wanted to do was make music, and nothing else. He asserted that it took a while for him to understand the business aspect of showbiz.

Diljit has turned producer this Dusshera with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.