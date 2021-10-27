It's been 9 years since model-turned-actress made successful Bollywood debut opposite in their 2021 film . And with time, the actress has only grown stronger than ever. From battling sexism to slut-shaming, Esha has braved it all with her unabashed approach in life. She has also faced casting couch which is prevalent in the industry. She has now recalled two incidents wherein a director and a producer made sexual advances towards her. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and more: 10 Celebs who faced netizens’ brutal trolling this week – view pics

When Esha was asked if she has ever faced casting couch while working in the industry, she said that there was a director who thought that he could manage to get into her personal space during their outdoor shoots. But she smartly tackled him saying that she can't sleep alone and she used to make her make-up artist sleep in the room. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Truth about Ajay Devgn refusing to reschedule ad shoot for Shah Rukh Khan; Ananya Panday reveals all chats with Aryan Khan

"But it's not the ghost that you are scared of, it's that person because you never when they...And you don't want to disrespectful but the problem is they only do it to us. They won't do it to the industry kids because their parents would come and kill you. But to us, they would do it thinking 'ise kaam chahiye.' So eventually I saw a very dirty side of that person I worked with because they became vindictive when they realised 'she is going to do anything with me,'" Esha told Bollywood Bubble adding that she still did the film and her mother used to be with her on the sets. Also Read - Esha Gupta gives BEFITTING reply to trolls who slut-shamed her for going topless: 'Why not ask men to cover up?'

Recalling her second bad experience, Esha said, "Half-way through the film, one of the producers told the maker of the film that 'I don't want her in the movie. Why is she there?' This was already after I had started shooting for 4-5 days. The maker came to me and asked, 'Did this happen with this guy?' And I looked at him and laughed and asked, "Yes sir, why?' 'NO, he just told me why Esha is there in the movie' And I realised because internally everyone knows. And there are also people who don't give me work because they say, 'she's not gonna do anything, what's the point.' But you realise things and you make your own way."

Esha, who is known for her work in films such as Jannat 2, , and among many other films, was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2 last year. She will be next seen in web series Invisible Woman where she will be seen opposite , who is set to make his debut in the OTT segment. She is also said to be filming for MX Player's runaway hit series Ashram in Rajasthan.