We all see the world differently and with broad, black-and-white strokes when we're children. So, why should today's top Bollywood stars, who were also stars once, be any different? To that effect, there was a time, very long ago, in the early 80s, when was convinced superstar was an evil man. Why? Well, because she had witnessed Amitabh Bachchan beating up her father, . Stunned? Relax, it was for an acion sequence in their 1983 hit movie, Pukar. Little Kareena though couldn't grasp the reality of the situation and could only view it from a child's mind, till the Big B himself decided to wash her feet to convince her otherwise.

Recounting the incident in his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "I was narrating to her (Kareena), one such moment when we were shooting for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on them, and how troubled she had been when during an action sequence I was hitting her father. She, in her innocence, had run on to the set in the outdoors and clung to her father to protect him from this 'evil' man who was beating him up."

"In tears and most worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She soiled her pretty little feet in the sand and in order to settle her down I had asked for some water and washed her tiny feet clean, to make her realise that this act was not for real but an enactment. I think after the feet washing, her opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn't that 'evil' after all! She still remembers that moment," the superstar added.

Now isn't that a cute throwback moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor?