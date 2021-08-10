Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was more recently known for his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Ki Pratigya 2, died due to multiple organ failure late on Sunday night at the age of 63. The actor wasn't keeping well from the last few years and was also on dialysis. And now the actor's brother Anurag Shyam has claimed that had given them an assurance that he will arrange a dialysis centre for Anupam in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. However, the superstar had stopped picking their calls after a few months. Also Read - Kiran Rao receives Aamir Khan and son Azad at the airport as they return from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh

Anurag said that Anupam was upset about not being able to meet his ailing mother as it would have posed a health risk for him since there were no dialysis centres in Pratapgarh. She died last month. He was also perturbed by the rumours of Mann Ki Pratigya 2 being pulled off air.

"Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same. Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months," Anurag told Aaj Tak.

Anurag said that Anupam's health had improved over the last few months and doctors had also taken him off the ventilator. However, his condition deteriorated after that. His blood pressure had also dropped severely which apparently led to multiple organ failure causing his death.

In 2020, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and had started his dialysis. Cine And TV Artists Associated (CINTAA) had appealed on behalf of the actor to provide financial help. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 20 lakh assistance for the treatment of the actor. Bollywood actor had also come forward for help.

In an emotional letter, the actor had said that he would like to meet Yogi Adityanath and personally thank him when he recovers.