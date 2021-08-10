Shocking! Late Anupam Shyam's brother CLAIMS Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh but stopped picking their calls later

Anupam Shyam's brother Anurag Shyam has claimed that Aamir Khan had given them an assurance that he will arrange a dialysis centre for Anupam in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. However, the superstar had stopped picking their calls after a few months.